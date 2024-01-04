Hundreds of children go to Dunstable panto as Christmas treat from council
Over 300 children were given a special Christmas treat last week when they went to see Jack and the Beanstalk at the Grove Theatre in Dunstable.
The children, from reception to year 11, along with their families went to the panto for free - thanks to Central Bedfordshire Council’s Holiday Activities and Food programme (HAF) for students who get free school meals.
Amy, a mum from Dunstable said: “I find the HAF programme very useful for single parents like myself, as it allows me to have some free time during the holidays while my son gets to take part in fun activities and make new friends.”
Cllr Hayley Whitaker said: “This is the second year we’ve worked with the Grove Theatre to give seats to families at the panto, and each year we receive brilliant feedback. It’s great to know that the families who attended had such a good time.”