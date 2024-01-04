Hundreds of children go to Dunstable panto as Christmas treat from council

“It’s great to know that the families who attended had such a good time.”

Smiling children pose at the theatre. Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council

Over 300 children were given a special Christmas treat last week when they went to see Jack and the Beanstalk at the Grove Theatre in Dunstable.

The children, from reception to year 11, along with their families went to the panto for free - thanks to Central Bedfordshire Council’s Holiday Activities and Food programme (HAF) for students who get free school meals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amy, a mum from Dunstable said: “I find the HAF programme very useful for single parents like myself, as it allows me to have some free time during the holidays while my son gets to take part in fun activities and make new friends.”