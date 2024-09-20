"I knew I had to do something to help" Luton teenager saves woman’s life weeks after learning first aid
Haresh Sivalingam was shopping in a supermarket when a woman collapsed in front of him. The Queen Elizabeth School student acted quickly to put her in the recovery position while supermarket staff called 999.
He stayed by her side until an ambulance crew arrived and she was taken to hospital for further checks.
The teenager said: “When I saw the woman collapse in the supermarket, I knew I had to do something to help. Having recently learned basic first aid skills, I was able to check if the woman was breathing, and when I realised she was I knew I had to get her into the recovery position while somebody else called 999.”
Just eight weeks before, Haresh was part of a group of students who were trained in basic first aid and CPR skills by East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) volunteer responder Rhys Hibbert and paramedics. During the session, they were taught how to deliver effective CPR, put somebody in the recovery position, and were given First Aid Awareness certificates.
Earlier this month, Haresh was presented with a Good Citizen Award by EEAST's Head of Collaborative Response, Tom Barker, in front of fellow students and teachers.
Haresh explained: "I didn’t expect to put my first aid training into use in an actual emergency so soon after learning about it. I was really pleased to be presented with a certificate from the ambulance service, it is nice to be recognised but I was just doing what I hope anyone else would do in that situation!”
Rhys Hibbert, who trained Haresh, said: "Haresh’s quick thinking and actions to help a woman who collapsed in front of him undoubtedly helped to keep her alive while waiting for an ambulance.
"When somebody loses consciousness and collapses, there is a risk that they could hit their head or choke on their tongue. Haresh used the first aid skills he had recently learned at school to put the woman into the recovery position to protect her airway. He should be incredibly proud of himself, and EEAST wanted to recognise his heroic efforts by presenting him with a Good Citizen Award."
