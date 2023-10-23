"I wouldn’t be here without him" says mum of young Luton carer who has won a make a difference' award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young carer from Luton has been celebrated for his compassion and support after winning a ‘make a difference’ award.

Nine-year-old Joshua Lynch was this year's youngest winner. He received the award during an emotional ceremony at the Grove Theatre for looking after his mum Jenna, who has arthritis, fibromyalgia, depression, anxiety, autism, and ADHD.

Jenna said: “The pain and mobility fluctuates from painful to excruciating, where simply turning in the bed is very difficult. Joshua understands now that this is a progressive disease, which will affect my care needs as I get older – but that doesn’t stop him from reassuring me that he’ll look after me.

Joshua Lynch, pictured here with his mother Jenna, Roy Greening from The Mall and JP Smith from Boxing Saves Lives, has received a Make a Difference Award.

Jenna added: “He has been amazing with helping me from such a young age, with carrying things, shopping, cleaning, to learning how to stretch my leg muscles when my mobility is worse. If I need anything he won’t hesitate, and he will rush to get what I need when I can’t walk properly.

“He is the reason I fight through my pain, I owe him my life and love him with all of my heart. I couldn’t be more proud of him, and I wouldn’t be here without him.”

Jenna and Joshua were previously able to raise £458.61 for Keech Hospice earlier in the year. Joshua said: “I made lots of people smile in my Spider-Man outfit and we raised lots of money for Keech. I’m super proud of me and mummy.