Here is a snapshot of just some of the weekend's festivitiesHere is a snapshot of just some of the weekend's festivities
Here is a snapshot of just some of the weekend's festivities

In pictures: Luton celebrates the coronation of King Charles III

Not even the weather could dampen spirits for the coronation weekend

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 9th May 2023, 15:51 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 16:45 BST

Over the coronation weekend, Luton, Dunstable and the surrounding areas celebrated the historic crowning of His Majesty, King Charles III.

On Saturday (May 6), there was a colourful parade in St George’s Square, followed by a screening of the coronation on the big screen. Event organiser, Jane Malcolm from Luton Borough Council, said: "There's been loads of rain and we're all really wet, but there have been loads of smiles, the children have had such a fantastic time.”

She added: "There was such a sense of carnival as we walked down George Street - the children with the flags, really proud to represent Luton as a global town.”

Scroll through these pictures to see how people marked the special occasion:

There were lots of stalls in Kensworth at the village fete

1. Stalls all around

There were lots of stalls in Kensworth at the village fete Photo: Tony Margiocchi

Susan Lusada joined children from St Mary's Church to plant an oak tree to celebrate the coronation

2. Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire

Susan Lusada joined children from St Mary's Church to plant an oak tree to celebrate the coronation Photo: Tony Margiocchi

At the fete, there was a dog show featuring a young handler with her golden Labrador

3. Kensworth dog show

At the fete, there was a dog show featuring a young handler with her golden Labrador Photo: Tony Margiocchi

Here is one of the stalls in the village at the weekend. Attendee Samantha Dadd said: “It was a nice, busy affair. There were lots of people there, it was a successful afternoon.”

4. Cakes galore

Here is one of the stalls in the village at the weekend. Attendee Samantha Dadd said: “It was a nice, busy affair. There were lots of people there, it was a successful afternoon.” Photo: Joanna Cross Photography

