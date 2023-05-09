In pictures: Luton celebrates the coronation of King Charles III
Not even the weather could dampen spirits for the coronation weekend
Over the coronation weekend, Luton, Dunstable and the surrounding areas celebrated the historic crowning of His Majesty, King Charles III.
On Saturday (May 6), there was a colourful parade in St George’s Square, followed by a screening of the coronation on the big screen. Event organiser, Jane Malcolm from Luton Borough Council, said: "There's been loads of rain and we're all really wet, but there have been loads of smiles, the children have had such a fantastic time.”
She added: "There was such a sense of carnival as we walked down George Street - the children with the flags, really proud to represent Luton as a global town.”
Scroll through these pictures to see how people marked the special occasion: