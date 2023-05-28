News you can trust since 1891
Rob Edwards, Manager of Luton Town, celebrates with the trophy after the team's victory and promotion to the Premier League (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)Rob Edwards, Manager of Luton Town, celebrates with the trophy after the team's victory and promotion to the Premier League (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Rob Edwards, Manager of Luton Town, celebrates with the trophy after the team's victory and promotion to the Premier League (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

In pictures: Luton Town fans gather to watch the historic match as Hatters are promoted to the Premier League

Come on you Hatters!
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 28th May 2023, 10:54 BST
Updated 28th May 2023, 10:55 BST

It was a nailbiting match for Luton fans who gathered in pubs and Wardown Park in the town.

But tension turned to elation as the Hatters were victorious in a penalty shoot-out win.

Speaking afterwards, Edwards said: “People have put their heart and soul into the club, our board are fans of the club, it means everything to them.

Fans are expected to gather in their thousands to celebrate with Luton Town on Monday at an event in St George's Square.

Wardown Park was packed with tense fans at the screening organised by the council.

1. Wardown Park

Wardown Park was packed with tense fans at the screening organised by the council. Photo: Tony Margiocchi

Fans gather around the TV to witness the historic match

2. The Wheelwright Arms

Fans gather around the TV to witness the historic match Photo: Tony Margiocchi

Looks like one fan here is praying for victory! Prayers answered!

3. Wardown Park

Looks like one fan here is praying for victory! Prayers answered! Photo: Tony Margiocchi

Celebrations erupt at the Brim and Crown

4. Brim and Crown

Celebrations erupt at the Brim and Crown Photo: Tony Margiocchi

Related topics:Luton TownPremier LeagueLuton