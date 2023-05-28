In pictures: Luton Town fans gather to watch the historic match as Hatters are promoted to the Premier League

Come on you Hatters!

It was a nailbiting match for Luton fans who gathered in pubs and Wardown Park in the town.

But tension turned to elation as the Hatters were victorious in a penalty shoot-out win.

Speaking afterwards, Edwards said: “People have put their heart and soul into the club, our board are fans of the club, it means everything to them.

Fans are expected to gather in their thousands to celebrate with Luton Town on Monday at an event in St George's Square.

