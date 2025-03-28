"It wasn't just a job, it was a whole culture": Tears as final Vauxhall van rolls off the line ahead of factory closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The final van rolled off the line at the Luton Vauxhall factory today, ahead of its official closure.

Stellantis announced its plans to close the factory in November 2024 – and in February, the owner of Vauxhall confirmed that it would go ahead with the planned shut down of production at the Kimpton Road site after 120 years in the town.

At the time, the leader of Luton Borough Council Vauxhall called the closure a “devastating blow”.

Stellantis revealed it would close the factory in April, and said the last Vauxhall Vivaro would be built by staff today (March 28).

Workers stand around the final vehicle to be built at the plant. Picture: Tony Dodd

A Stellantis spokesperson said: “Production of the current medium van range planned to cease today in Luton. There will now be a period of transforming and transferring machinery and process knowledge to Ellesmere Port.

“Our employees always remain our priority, and we continue to act responsibly towards our colleagues in Luton. We continue with direct consultation meetings, relocation support for those who wish to transition to Ellesmere Port and onsite support activities, such as job fairs, CV writing, retraining support and wellness sessions.”

The majority of employees will leave towards the end of May, he added.

Workers gathered to take pictures with the final van to be produced in Luton.

The windscreen being installed on the last van. Tony Dodd

Tony Dodd, an engineer at the factory, said: “I started in October thinking it wouldn't be a good place to work, and they all proved me wrong. Everyone has been so nice and everyone's been so friendly and helpful.

"There's generations of people going back many, many years have worked here. It wasn't just a job, it was a whole culture. It was a whole team of people, and they're all working together. And I couldn't dream any place could be like that.

Despite not being a Vauxhall veteran, he added: “I've been very proud of these guys. I only joined in October to help out with engineering, and I was so proud of these guys. There's been a lot of tears down through the line.”

Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE said: “Today marks a very sad day for Luton. First and foremost, our thoughts are with the employees and their families who have been affected by the devastating closure. I am still really angry at the decision. We did what we could to try and stop this closure, including presenting credible alternative options to Stellantis, but they just weren’t interested. Their decision has massively impacted the lives of so many people.”

She explained how the council has worked with staff facing redundancy and set up a government-led Vauxhall Taskforce to address the economic and social response to the closure..

She added: “Stellantis decision to close its Vauxhall van making factory in Luton remains a devastating blow for our town. Vauxhall has been an integral part of Luton’s heritage for decades, and over the years the company became synonymous with the town. Although today is clearly a very difficult day for Luton, we are a strong and resilient town and always bounce back – we will do exactly the same after today.”

Rachel Hopkins, Luton South and South Bedfordshire MP, said she stands with the workforce and their families.

She explained: “Vauxhall will always be a part of Luton’s proud heritage, and I pay tribute to the workers for their dedication until the very end. They did everything in their power to cut costs, improve efficiencies and deliver on targets to keep the plant open. We will never forget the contribution workers and industry have made to the growth of our town.”

