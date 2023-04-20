News you can trust since 1891
"It's just one of those incredible things, it’s indescribable" - Luton Town FC fan meets rival supporter who saved his life after a heart attack

The home team held a CPR demonstration for others to save a life

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 20th Apr 2023, 15:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 15:58 BST

A Luton Town fan who suffered a cardiac arrest after a match in November has met the woman who saved his life.

David Norman, 64, reunited with Reading fan Pippa Rouse last night (April 19) at the Select Car Leasing Stadium five months after the incident. Pippa Rouse had given the Hatters fan CPR when he had a heart attack in his car.

David said: “It's just one of those incredible things, it’s indescribable. There’s the person who saved my life.”

Pippa and David at the Reading FC v Luton Town gamePippa and David at the Reading FC v Luton Town game
Pippa and David at the Reading FC v Luton Town game
Pippa and David, along with his son Edward, watched the match together, and were both pleased by the one-all result.

David, who lives in Northampton, had returned to his car after watching the November when he went into cardiac arrest. Pippa carried out CPR until the ambulance arrived.

Before last night’s game against Luton, South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) Training Lead Michael Greenfield gave a short CPR and First Aid demonstration for fans of both clubs. This was welcomed by David who explained that without Pippa’s CPR knowledge, he may not have survived.

He said: “I had no history of cardiac disease. It was vitally important for me to save my life.”

The schoolteacher said that more people should know what to do if someone has a heart attack. He said: “If you think about it, you've got a crowd where there's lots of men who are middle aged and perhaps not the best diet. There's probably quite a few potential people who could have cardiac arrest at the football match.”

