Join in the Eid festival fun at Lewsey Park in Luton

The community comes together at the Inspire Eid family festival presented by Inspire FM and supported by Luton Six Form and Barnfield Colleges

There’s all the fun of the fair in Lewsey Park this weekend.

It’s where the bi-annual Inspire Eid family festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday (July 9 and 10), presented by community radio station Inspire FM and supported by Luton Sixth Form College and Barnfield College.

It’s expected to attract thousands because it’s focused on bringing people together to honour and acknowledge Eid at affordable prices.

Visitors will enjoy heavily discounted funfair rides and free family fun with stage performances, a variety of stalls and international food.

FM station operations manager Mohammed Tariq said: “It’s always wonderful to see the diverse community in Luton celebrate together and we strive to ensure that the festival is inclusive and accessible to all.”

Luton Sixth Form College CEO Altaf Hussain added: “We are so proud to be supporting this vibrant community festival once again with our friends from Barnfield College.

"The Inspire Eid festival does a brilliant job bringing everyone together in a family-friendly and affordable environment.”

Barnfield College principal Cath Gunn commented: “The atmosphere at the last festival was spectacular and we’re honoured to support the event again.

"It’s delightful to see so many members of our community come together to enjoy the activities.”

Working with local schools, Inspire FM and its partners will once again identify families who need a little extra support and give them free ride vouchers as part of the Every Child Smiles campaign.