Road closure outside Luton and Dunstable Hospital will clash with nearby Eid celebrations at Lewsey Park

A planned road closure outside Luton and Dunstable Hospital next weekend will clash with nearby Eid celebrations.

The section of Lewsey Road outside the hospital will be closed from 8am on July 9 to 6pm on July 10 to allow a large crane to lift equipment up to the new section of the building, as part of the emergency department expansion scheme.

However the works are taking place on the same weekend as the Eid festival in Lewsey Park – and the council is urging people to walk or take public transport to the celebration if possible.

A spokesman for Luton Council explained: “The closure is taking place on a weekend to avoid as much disruption as possible, however the works coincide with the nearby Lewsey Park Eid celebrations. This was unavoidable as the works had to be booked months in advance in order for the hospital to keep to the tight project plan and unfortunately was before the date of the Eid festival had been finalised.”

To ensure people can access the park easily and enjoy the celebrations, and to keep local congestion to a minimum, the council is working with the event organisers to provide additional on-site parking at the park on the old artificial pitch.

Holgate Drive will be closed as is usual with this event and there be marshalling in place on Leagrave High Street and Pastures Way to direct attendees and encourage them to use the designated onsite parking and not on-street parking.

The car park on Lewsey Road will remain open and accessible via Dunstable Road and there will be diversions in place directing drivers around the A505/Dunstable Rd, Poynters Rd, Leagrave High St and Oakley Rd.

However, people are being urged to avoid the area if at all possible.

The council spokesman added: “We would, however, encourage people to travel by foot or public transport if possible or car pool if driving as despite the ample parking onsite the route to the event will be impacted by the road closure and diversion in place.”

