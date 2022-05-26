The Central Square will be the setting for an arts and crafts station where youngsters can create their own flags or a crown fit for a monarch.

There will also be a royal selfie booth where visitors can pose on a throne and don a crown for a memorable photo opportunity.

Shoppers can also collect a souvenir activity book to take home with them.

Lots of free family fun at The Mall i Luton to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

In addition to these events, the Platinum Jubilee Beacon Trail will run through the town centre until June 12.

Spokeswoman Lavinia Douglass said: “We’re so excited to be marking such a fantastic milestone for Her Majesty in style here at The Mall.

“We can’t wait to see shoppers’ royal selfies on our social media pages.”