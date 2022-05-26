The Central Square will be the setting for an arts and crafts station where youngsters can create their own flags or a crown fit for a monarch.
There will also be a royal selfie booth where visitors can pose on a throne and don a crown for a memorable photo opportunity.
Shoppers can also collect a souvenir activity book to take home with them.
In addition to these events, the Platinum Jubilee Beacon Trail will run through the town centre until June 12.
Spokeswoman Lavinia Douglass said: “We’re so excited to be marking such a fantastic milestone for Her Majesty in style here at The Mall.
“We can’t wait to see shoppers’ royal selfies on our social media pages.”
And she added: “Don’t miss out – this is set to be a Jubilee to remember!”