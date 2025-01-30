Lloyds confirms Dunstable branch closing in November as visits ‘fallen over recent years’
Lloyds bank has confirmed that it will shut its Dunstable branch for good this year.
Customers will have until November 4 to use the bank in High Street North.
A Lloyds spokesperson: “As many customers now choose to bank through their app or online, visits to our Dunstable branch have fallen over recent years. When the branch closes in November, customers can continue to manage their money on our app, online, by calling us, in person at George Street Luton branch, or the Post Office on The Queensway.”
