Love Your Luton: Here's why we're writing a love letter to the town - and how you can get involved

Luton News is launching a new #LoveYour campaign to celebrate all the local businesses, people, places, events and the quirks that make Luton the place it is.

The campaign, which starts this week to coincide with the annual Journalism Matters week and the run-up to Christmas, will be a love letter to our wonderful community as we focus on everything from great pubs and restaurants, to the most beautiful walks and family favourite attractions.

Do you have some favourite Luton landmarks? Or somewhere they you go for a slice of history?

Our reporters are out and about experiencing the town and surrounding areas and reporting back but, we also need you to share your top local tips. If you #LoveYour - we want to know what and why.

Festival goers at the Big Weekend in Luton. Picture: Olivia Preston

Reporter and #LoveYour champion Olivia Preston said: “I have been writing about all things Luton for nearly two years and I am always astonished by the passion and love Lutonians have for their town.”

"I can’t wait to hear from people in the town about their memories of Luton, their favourite places to go out eat and the things that make it such a brilliant place to live.”

You can tell us all about what makes Luton so special by emailing [email protected] or [email protected]. Be sure to follow us on Facebook and X [formerly Twitter].

You can also submit your own article in your own words or via video - by submitting to https://www.yourworld.net/submit.