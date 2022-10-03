Luton Airport bike trek in Sicily raises funds for foodbank and air ambulance

Cycling enthusiasts from London Luton Airport (LLA) have used pedal power to raise almost £50,000 for Luton Foodbank and East Anglian Air Ambulance following a four-day charity bike ride in Sicily.

The fundraising challenge saw a team of 25 riders taking on a gruelling 388km route that began in Catania on Sicily’s east coast and ended in Palermo in the northwest of the island.

LLA Operations Director, Neil Thompson, who took part in the ride, said: “The London Luton Airport cycle ride has become a landmark event in our fundraising calendar and we were delighted to take on this challenge in Sicily on behalf of our two amazing charity partners. With up to 40-degree temperatures and often mountainous terrain to contend with, the route proved to be quite physically challenging but there was an incredible feeling of positivity across the team and even the steeper climbs were rewarded with amazing views of this beautiful part of the world.

A ream of 25 took part in the fundraiser

“We are all immensely proud to support Luton Foodbank and East Anglian Air Ambulance. A huge thank you to all our sponsors, particularly Ryebridge Construction who managed all logistics and planning for the trip.”

LLA’s Sicily cycle challenge is the latest in a series of fundraising events organised by the airport to support its two charity partners.

Salma Khan, Project Manager of Luton Foodbank, said: “Our congratulations and huge thanks goes to our partner London Luton Airport and all the riders who took on this daunting challenge to raise awareness and much needed funds for our charity. This is such a difficult time for so many people in our local community and LLA’s fundraising efforts are having an incredible impact on the support we provide.”

