Support scheme for the bereaved in Luton offers more services

Luton based Neville Funerals has introduced vital new evening sessions for its free bereavement support group service, Talking Elephants.

With attendance continuing to grow at its day sessions, after relaunching the service post-pandemic, Talking Elephants groups are now run at nine locations across the region.

The first evening sessions will be introduced at Stopsley and at Luton, starting from tomorrow. The groups provide individuals with an informal environment, easily accessible and free, for those experiencing loss and grief to meet up and chat with those also bereaved.

The sessions offer support for bereaved people

The announcement of the new sessions come at a time when figures have reported an increase in social isolation and loneliness following a bereavement during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Charmian Alexander, Director at Neville Funeral said: “We are proud to offer evening sessions as part of our Talking Elephants bereavement service. Since our first group meeting in Luton five years ago, our groups have grown in popularity and what’s lovely to see is that some of our original members are still attending today.

“Our sessions are run by volunteers from our own business and also the wider community, and without them, we would not be able to continue to provide our support to adults and young people who are struggling with bereavement.

“Our sessions offer a relaxed, informal safe space in which to talk freely to people that are in the same position. Many have told us how helpful they have found Talking Elephants, and some people have even gone on to make deep and lasting friendships with others who have been in a similar situation.”

Neville Funerals has run the groups across its local communities in Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire since 2015.

The first evening sessions will take place at St. Christopher’s Church, Stockingstone Road in Stopsley on October 4 from 7pm to 8.30pm (and then at the same time on the first Tuesday of every month) and also at Luton on October 18, from 6pm to 8pm, at Neville Funerals head office on Marsh Road (and then also on the third Tuesday of each month). These sessions are open for anyone to attend.