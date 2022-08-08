Luton Airport

A public inquiry over expansion plans for London Luton Airport has been called in by two secretaries of state and will be held at the Town Hall next month.

London Luton Airport Operations Limited (LLAOL) wants to increase the passenger capacity from 18m to 19m a year, and amend the day and night noise contours.

The proposals were approved by the borough council’s development management committee in December.

The Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities called in the application in April for his consideration, according to a report to councillors.

“Subsequently, in May, the Secretary of State for Transport wrote to confirm that the planning application will be determined jointly by the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and himself,” said the report.

“The inquiry is due to begin on September 27th, when the local planning authority will be represented by leading counsel John Steel QC, with expert witnesses providing evidence. This involves both council officers and specialist consultants.

“The inspectors appointed by the secretaries of state to hear the inquiry, report back to them and make representations are Richard Clegg, Sheila Holden and Geoff Underwood.”

LBC’s planning consultant David Gurtler told the meeting: “The application was called in by the secretaries of state.

“The venue will be the Town Hall, moving from the council chamber to committee rooms after the first day,” he explained. “Just before a recent pre-inquiry meeting, the airport submitted an addendum to its environmental statement.

“That is the latest information that we and third parties are assessing, and our proof of evidence will be based on this.”

The inquiry will last for six weeks, with sitting dates between September 27 and October 7, October 18 to 21 and November 1t to 18.

“It won’t be sitting during the weeks of October 10th to 16th and October 24th to 30th,” added the report.

“Typically the inquiry will sit from Tuesday to Friday between 10am and 5pm each day.”

A LLAOL spokesman said previously: “The government understands that airports are an important enabler of wider economic growth. For London Luton Airport to play its part, it’s important we can maximise our potential.

“Our scheme enables us to do that by putting the airport on the best possible footing for a long-term recovery which supports the local economy and creates jobs, after the worst crisis our industry has ever faced.