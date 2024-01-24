Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton Airport is back with its Greener Future Funds for a second year, and is inviting groups and organisations in the town to submit their applications – with up to £10,000 up for grabs.

First piloted in 2023, the scheme gives grants to projects based within a five-mile radius of the airport that tackle carbon use and support biodiversity through education and innovation.

Last year, £90,000 was awarded to 10 projects – including installing a sensory garden at Maidenhall Primary School, developing an outdoor learning space at Tennyson Road Primary School and investment in a new ‘community fridge’ for the Marsh Farm Futures charity.

Tennyson Road Primary School receives a cheque for the development of an outdoor learning space from London Luton Airport. Picture: London Luton Airport

David Vazquez, head of sustainability at the airport, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for London Luton Airport to support local groups and organisations looking to contribute to the protection of our local environment, heritage sites and conservation areas. We have ambitious net zero targets and we are particularly keen to receive proposals for educational initiatives around biodiversity and carbon reduction. We look forward to building on a very successful first year for the Greener Future Fund that saw much needed funding provided to some hugely worthwhile projects across our local communities.”

Karen Perkins, CEO of Bedfordshire & Luton Community Foundation, added: “BLCF is delighted to see the continued commitment by London Luton Airport in addressing the climate crisis and a move to net zero. With their support, our communities will gain knowledge and much needed backing through this important funding.”