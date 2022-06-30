The nominations process for the annual Luton & Bedfordshire Community Awards, which showcases the achievements of people and organisations that go above and beyond in their commitment to enhancing the lives of others, is now open.

“The event is a chance to recognise the contributions of those from communities around the region that do good and impact positively upon the lives of others,” said Mostaque Koyes, of awards organisers Community Interest Luton.

“Working with our sponsors and event partners, we are proud to tell the wonderful stories of some truly amazing people. We are once again encouraging nominations in a host of categories.”

The parents of headteacher Sarah Pollard accepted her posthumous award last year

Graham Olver, of headline sponsors Luton Rising, said: “It is inspiring to meet people and hear the stories, and with these shared values, help celebrate those that touch people’s lives. This is the reason why we get together and carry out this work.”

As part of the awards, funds are raised for a community project. This year’s nominated cause is Discover Islam Luton’s winter campaign.

Working in partnership with youth organisation Connect4Causes and Inspire FM, the project will look to help support the region’s most vulnerable as the cost of living impacts more and more people.

Last year, the awards raised vital funds for The Curry Kitchen initiative, which received £10,000 to aid their work with Luton’s homeless.

Mostaque added: “We have worked with some wonderful charities over the years and are proud to have raised in excess of £1,000,000 for good causes.

“This year, we have selected another worthy cause, and are looking forward to working with our friends Discover Islam Luton, Connect4Causes and Inspire FM.

“With the cost of living creating so many difficulties, we know there will be many more experiencing hardship later in the year.”

Previous projects include a purpose-built gym for Keech Hospice, a new delivery van for Luton Foodbank as well as support for the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) appeal at the Luton & Dunstable Hospital.

Other projects that have received funds include Level Trust, Children with Cancer and the Luton and Dunstable Hospital Helipad Appeal.

You can find out more and obtain a nomination form by emailing [email protected]