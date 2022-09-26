Luton Arriva bus strike called off after pay deal reached

Strikes impacting Arriva services in Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire have been called off after around 900 workers accepted the ‘vastly improved’ pay offer.

The workers have accepted a deal which will see drivers’ pay lifted by 11.1 per cent in Hertfordshire and by 10.4 per cent in Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

Previously Arriva had been offering pay rises of between four and six per cent.

The planned strike has been called off - photo Tony Margiocchi

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members secured this vastly improved deal by standing together in their union. Once again, Unite’s total focus on securing better jobs, pay and conditions is delivering for our members.”

As well as a percentage pay rise, the deal also includes an agreement that there will be parity on the top rate of pay within two years across the seven depots involved in the dispute.

The deals means that strikes at Luton, Aylesbury, High Wycombe, Milton Keynes, Ware, Stevenage and Hemel Hempstead scheduled for 30 September involving drivers, admin staff, engineers, cleaners and shunters will no longer go ahead.

Unite regional officer Jeff Hodge said: “This deal is another example of why workers looking to improve their wages and terms and conditions should join Unite and organise their colleagues to join too.”