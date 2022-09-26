Controversial Luton Aldi store set to open in October - after plans appeared before council SIX times

A controversial new Aldi store in Luton is nearing completion after the project appeared before councillors six times during a protracted planning process.

Only the casting vote of the development management committee chairman secured approval for the discount supermarket on the former bowling green at Venue 360, off Gipsy Lane.

The application was opposed by 2020 Developments Luton, the property arm of Luton Town Football Cub. It targeted the site for an indoor sports dome to provide an elite academy for the Hatters at the former Vauxhall Recreation Centre.

The new Aldi store is set to open on October 13

A legal challenge followed, but its case for a judicial review resulted in rejection at the High Court and a subsequent appeal against that decision was refused by the Court of Appeal.

The new food store will create 45 permanent jobs and is due to open to customers next month.

Planning permission was initially approved on the chairman’s casting vote, but the scheme was referred to a full council meeting where it was refused.

It later returned to the committee and was deferred, while planning officers and the applicant continued to reassess a way forward for the proposals.

Eventually opposing cases to approve and reject the development were prepared in a report to councillors, who agreed to it being built by the narrowest of margins.

Ian Jackson, of property developer Hampton Brook, said: “We’re delighted to complete work on the site and deliver a new Aldi for nearby residents and the wider locality.

“I’d like to pay tribute to Luton borough councillor Paul Castleman, who sadly passed away last summer, for his support and dedication to this project.

“His resolve to see this store built for local residents was truly admirable and I’m sure he’d have been proud of today’s milestone.”

The application also includes 108 car parking spaces, cycle storage and landscaping. The land stopped being used for bowls in 2000 and later received permission to be used for parking.

Mr Jackson previously said granting planning permission would ensure the survival of Venue 360 for the local community and retain around 80 jobs.

2020 Developments argued the proposal would jeopardise the development of its Power Court plans.