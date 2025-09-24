Luton Borough Council warns people against putting flags on lampposts

The council has told people not to attach any flags to lampposts or other street furniture in Luton for “safety and legal reasons”.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This summer, people placed Union flags and the St George’s Cross on lampposts, bridges, flyovers, and some painted them on roundabouts.

But Luton Borough Council is warning against this - after taking down six in the town already.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said: “We understand that people may wish to display flags and other items in public; however, for safety and legal reasons, it is not permitted to attach any flags or objects to lampposts or other public street furniture in Luton.

A man ties a St Georges Cross flag onto a streetlamp. Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

“This is in line with the Highways Act 1980 and applies equally to all flags and items, regardless of their design or message. It’s the approach we’ve always taken when items are put up on our highway.”

People are allowed to fly a flag on their property - either on a flagpole in a garden or a pole attached to the house - as long as it meets government regulations (height limits, not hazardous, not blocking sightlines.

It said: “When we receive reports of unauthorised fixings, we are required to remove them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Each removal comes at a cost to the council, which ultimately falls on local taxpayers.”

The increase in flags popping up on public property has been linked with rising anti-immigration sentiment, particularly with asylum seekers arriving on small boats and being housed in hotels.

Some have welcomed the displays as expressions of national identity, while others criticise them, feeling the flags are used as symbols by far-right groups, or may be perceived as intimidating or divisive by minority communities.

The council explained: “Attaching items to lampposts can create risks. Climbing or using makeshift fixings can cause injury. For these reasons, national regulations and our own policies do not allow it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And workers who have been tasked with flag removal have been subject to abuse while doing their job. The council said: “We also ask that our staff and contractors are treated with respect while carrying out this work. They are simply doing their job.

“The position of Luton Council is clear on this: abuse, harassment, or photographing staff for the purposes of targeting them on social media is unacceptable, will not be tolerated, and will be reported to the police.”