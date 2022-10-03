Luton breast cancer campaigner inspired by Dame Deborah James

Luton breast cancer survivor and passionate campaigner Denise Coates calls the late Dame Deborah James her inspiration.

Denise, 60, was diagnosed with the disease six years ago.

And ever since she got the all-clear she’s been determined to raise awareness – particularly in schools.

Cancer survivor and campaigner Denise Coates (centre) will always treasure this picture with Bowelbabe Dame Deborah James (right) and her fellow You Me and the Big C podcaster presenter Lauren Mahon

She says: “I discovered that PSHE (personal, social, health, economics) wasn’t mandatory and what lessons they did have were slotted in.

"I was told there was no health awareness and prevention education.

"So I’ve been going to Challney High School for Girls every year ever since to work with them on awareness around their Race for Life day.”

Denise read somewhere that Deborah was a deputy headteacher, in addition to being a trailblazing champion who was relentless in her mission to spread the word about bowel cancer.

"I was trying to do something similar on a local basis and thought maybe Bowelbabe could help me navigate my way around getting more awareness in schools,” she says.

"So I decided to take part in the 2019 Celebrate You 10km Vitality run in London’s Green Park because I knew she’d be there.

"As people were walking towards the starting line, I saw her on her own and called out to her.

"It seemed a bit surreal, as if I were running after a celebratory. Little did I know then that I had the privilege of meeting a future Dame.

“I explained my passion for campaigning around education and I’m so proud I met her and Lauren Mahon - her fellow podcast presenter on You, Me and the Big C.”

Denise will always treasure the picture they had taken together.

And during her talk to various year groups at Challney High this year, she highlighted her meeting with Dame Deborah, who died earlier this year.

The former Farley Hill schoolgirl says: “I always thank them for the money they raise for the L&D Breast Cancer Unit and Cancer Research UK .

"This year was super special because I included how Dame Deborah was my inspiration.”

The school has raised more than £50,000 for charity, which Denise says makes her proud to be a Luton girl.

Assistant headteacher Nicola Ponsonby comments: “Every year we are humbled by the efforts of our girls and their families to support these two amazing charities.

"Year on year the amount raised increases because of the passion that sits behind every student in our school and their willingness when it comes to social action projects.”

Denise’s aim is to be a school speaker, travelling the county to talk to young people about cancer and the importance of early detection.

She says: “I won’t stop shouting about it. If anyone has any concerns, please go and see your GP.”

This crusading mother-of-one has even written a book – Conquering Cancer Together, which focuses on the impact the disease has not only on the patient, but those around them.

It’s about the awareness of early detection and the support of other inspirational survivors who share their stories.

And at its heart is the urge to educate future generations.