Luton cafe's Day of Giving raised £2,500 for Keech Hospice

The cafe's event raised £2,500

Benjamin’s Café, on Upper George Street, hosted the day on Friday to help their friend, Mostaque Koyes, raise £25,000 for Keech Hospice Care.

The Café decided to give all their proceeds earned on April 29, to the charity and advertised their generous plan, inviting customers to dine with them.

Keech Hospice Care provides free, specialist care for adults in Luton and south Bedfordshire, and children from Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes, who have life-limiting and terminal illnesses.

Their excellent specialist care supports adults and children to live pain and symptom free, to spend untroubled time with their family and friends, to understand what’s happening to them, to stay out of hospital and to make the most of the time they have.

A spokesman said: “Benjamin’s Café are so pleased to have helped in any way possible to support this incredible charity”.