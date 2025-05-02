Luton care home for autistic people rated 'requires improvement' and given warning by CQC
Hope Lodge Care Home, at 98 Farley Hill, was handed the formal warning after a visit from inspectors earlier this year in Luton.
Naizrah Care Ltd, which runs the home, was rated ‘requires improvement’.
The report read: “Medicines were not always managed safely. People's health and safety were not always well assessed in care plans and risk assessments.
“Environment and infection control practices were not always safe.”
Inspectors noted that systems to oversee the home and find ways to improve were not effective.
Despite this, staff “understood the risks people could experience”.
Inspectors said: “Staff were recruited safely. People's communication needs were assessed. Staff promoted people's privacy and dignity. Staff felt supported.”
The CQC spoke to those who use the service about their experience. The report stated: “Relatives told us staff treated people kindly, and they could give feedback on people’s care. A relative told us, ‘Yes, I think [family member] is safe there,’’ and another said, “I feel [family member] is very safe.’”
Hope Lodge Care Home was approached for comment, but did not respond by our deadline.
Inspectors also found that people’s cultural and religious needs were considered, they were given support from professionals outside of the home and had their independence promoted.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.