Luton care home handed warning notice by Care Quality Commission after inspection

A care home for those living with dementia, autism and learning disabilities has been told to improve by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after a recent visit by the regulator.

Edwardian Care Home, in Biscot Road, was caring for 32 people when it was inspected between March and January this year.

The CQC handed the home a Section 29 notice for being “in breach of the legal regulation relating to governance”.

The report stated: “Governance and audit systems had not identified the issues we identified during this assessment. Safeguarding concerns had not always been identified or reported by the registered manager. Risks to people’s health and safety were not always assessed and managed. The environment and infection control practices were not always safe.”

Inspectors found that there were “not enough staff to meet people’s care and support needs” and staff “had not always received the training they needed to give them the skills they required to effectively meet the needs of some people living at the home”.

Edwardian Care Home did not respond to Luton News’ request for comment.

Despite failings at the home, the report found that “staff had a good understanding of how to keep people safe and how to report concerns”. When there were changes to residents’ health, the inspectors said that “they worked with external health professionals and sought medical advice appropriately”.

During the inspection, the CQC spoke to people living at the home to get their views on their care. The report stated: “...we found elements of care did not always meet expected standards. However, people in the main were generally positive about their care. They felt safe and were able to speak to staff if they had any concerns.

"Comments from people living at the service included, “I cannot be left alone on my own and that is what makes me feel safe here that I have somebody to look after me.” However, one person told us, “I’m not sure staff understand me and my condition.

“Relatives we spoke with gave us mixed feedback. Comments included, “They don’t always let me know about things that are happening with treatment and medication.” And “Here [name] is safe, and the staff understand them. I am very happy with [name] being there, it is the right place for them."