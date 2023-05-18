News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Boy, 4, found dead in flat being treated as a murder
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19

Luton Carnival: community-based music charity set to join Carnival festivities

Luton Carnival takes place on May 28

By Natalie Cummings
Published 18th May 2023, 10:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 10:58 BST
Music24 works to support individuals by using music to help reduce loneliness and isolationMusic24 works to support individuals by using music to help reduce loneliness and isolation
Music24 works to support individuals by using music to help reduce loneliness and isolation

A community-based music charity will be taking part in this year's Luton Carnival.

Led by founders Teela Hughes and Graeme Davis, Music24 will be entertaining the crowds with its rendition of Hot, Hot, Hot on Sunday (May 28). The charity supports people with dementia, learning disabilities and mental health conditions, providing ongoing support for over 450 adults every year across Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.

Representatives of Music24’s various Luton groups are excited to take part and are looking forward to participating in the carnival.

Teela Hughes said: “It is evident that music plays an important role in everyone’s health and wellbeing, but for adults living with a range of conditions or illnesses, music is a lifeline. We aim to offer those who are socially isolated and vulnerable, the chance to engage in their local community in a creative and non-judgmental environment, where they are supported, feel accepted and are heard.

Most Popular

"Music helps to bring people together, to have moments of social connection and as a result improves emotional wellbeing, reduces loneliness and has a positive impact on their quality of life. Taking part in the Luton Carnival is going to be one of the biggest highlights of the year for our Music24 family and we can’t wait to bring our voices to the event.”

The upcoming Luton International Carnival will be hosted by the UK Centre for Carnival Arts (UKCCA), and will include a parade and two performance areas at St George’s Square and The Hat District. To find our more, visit the Luton News website.

Related topics:RepresentativesLutonHertfordshire