Music24 works to support individuals by using music to help reduce loneliness and isolation

A community-based music charity will be taking part in this year's Luton Carnival.

Led by founders Teela Hughes and Graeme Davis, Music24 will be entertaining the crowds with its rendition of Hot, Hot, Hot on Sunday (May 28). The charity supports people with dementia, learning disabilities and mental health conditions, providing ongoing support for over 450 adults every year across Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.

Representatives of Music24’s various Luton groups are excited to take part and are looking forward to participating in the carnival.

Teela Hughes said: “It is evident that music plays an important role in everyone’s health and wellbeing, but for adults living with a range of conditions or illnesses, music is a lifeline. We aim to offer those who are socially isolated and vulnerable, the chance to engage in their local community in a creative and non-judgmental environment, where they are supported, feel accepted and are heard.

"Music helps to bring people together, to have moments of social connection and as a result improves emotional wellbeing, reduces loneliness and has a positive impact on their quality of life. Taking part in the Luton Carnival is going to be one of the biggest highlights of the year for our Music24 family and we can’t wait to bring our voices to the event.”