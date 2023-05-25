Ben Bodsworth, BT Events and Carnival Production Manager collecting water bottles from Tesco Community Champion Karen Linley

Colleagues from the Dunstable Extra Tesco store will be helping quench the thirst of volunteers and participants as the weather heats up ahead of this weekend's family event Luton International Carnival 2023.

The store will be cooling down the carnival by providing bottled water for all volunteers, parade bands, participants and their guests on the day, as well as supplying an array of other refreshments and snacks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Bedfordshire store has also loaned two Tesco trolleys which will be used to create ships joining the carnival parade and filled with fish-shaped carnival arts packs that will be given to children by Luton Council's costume band members, led by chief executive, Robin Porter.

Karen Linley, community champion at Dunstable Extra Tesco said: "The Luton carnival is one of the town's biggest events and we have a large number of Tesco stores within the Luton community, so it only seemed right that Tesco supported this event.

"Myself and my colleague Barbara Roberts will be in attendance on the day to volunteer our services wherever is needed. We are proud that Tesco Dunstable is supporting the event and look forward to seeing our community have a fun-packed day."

Families attending the carnival can also expect roaming dinosaurs, giant puppets, storytelling sessions in the Hat Factory, Bute Street including a session for children with SEND conditions, a Wellbeing Zone, dance performances and many other activities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Claudette Whittingham, executive director, UK Centre for Carnival Arts, organisers of the Luton International Carnival 2023, said: "Making sure all of our kind and generous volunteers are looked after this weekend is of the upmost importance and we can't thank Karen and the team more for this generous donation.

"As we bring one of the most hotly anticipated events to Luton this weekend, it's important that all of our guests, volunteers and acts are hydrated appropriately on the day."