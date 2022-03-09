Luton charities helping to feed and clothe those in need get support from The Mall

Luton Mall is continuing its partnership with two charities, Luton Foodbank and Level Trust, who have both been selected as the centre’s Charities Of The Year.

Roy Greening from The Mall Luton said: “The Charity of The Year programme creates a platform for charities to benefit from increased awareness and fundraising activities. Here at The Mall, we have longstanding links with both The Level Trust and The Luton Foodbank, and all three of our organisations are committed to the vision for Luton, a healthy, fair and sustainable town where everyone can thrive, and nobody has to live in poverty. There is so much synergy between the two charities, so it makes sense to join forces this year.”

The number of families accessing support through Luton Foodbank and Level Trust has increased exponentially in the last two years, with an ever-increasing need for help with day-to-day living. With over 50% of the local population in poverty, and a high proportion of children struggling to access educational resources, the work of both charities is more important than ever. Volunteers at Luton Foodbank work tirelessly every day to provide essential goods to those in need.

The Uniform Trust

Chair of Luton Foodbank, Liz Stringer said: "With the costs of living continuing to increase, families are facing increasing difficulties. The partnership provides us with further opportunities to promote our work within the town, ensuring more people are able to access food and other support."

The Uniform Exchange, which is based within The Mall and run by the Level Trust, provides an invaluable resource for families who would otherwise find the cost of school uniform prohibitive.

In their Impact Report 2021, Level Trust found that 95% of parents surveyed said they ‘always or sometimes struggle to afford the cost of school uniform’, up from 86% the previous year. Children responding to in the survey described being worried about not having the right things for school, for fear of getting into trouble with teachers or being bullied for looking different.

Level Trust’s Founder and CEO, Jane Malcolm said: “Level Trust have received wonderful support over the years from The Mall, including promotion of our Uniform Exchange and Learning Locker projects. Working with Luton Foodbank, who we have a long-standing relationship with, we look forward to working with the team at The Mall on initiatives that help create opportunities for local children and their families.'

Luton Foodbank