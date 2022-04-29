The latest episode of The Mall’s podcast ‘Luton Life’ featured Discover Islam and highlighted the work it does for local people

A Luton charity that supports local people has been featured in a podcast celebrating the work it does, especially during the month of Ramadan.

Discover Islam, with help from the Luton Foodbank, has given away food boxes in the month of Ramadan for families to break their fast as the cost of living continues to rise.

The team at Discover Islam has worked with The Curry Kitchen and Venue Central to provide iftar after days of fasting to local people.

It has distributed around 180 hot meals every day throughout Ramadan.

Sujel Miah, one of the management team at Discover Islam, has stressed that all food items are available to anyone in need, not just the Muslim community and that any deliveries are dignified and discreet for the comfort of their recipients.

Sujel said: “We wanted to make this place accessible for everyone and create understanding about our faith and get people to meet Muslims!”.

The Mall Luton provides funds and other support for the creation of Discover Islam’s Peace Garden, food distribution and the curry kitchen.