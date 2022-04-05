SIG Penrose, a member of UK charity, the Social Interest Group (SIG), welcomed Luton North MP Sarah Owen, Shadow Minister for Homelessness, Rough Sleeping and Faith, to its offices in Luton.

The visit introduced Ms Owen to its Synergy Universal Service, which undertakes vital work in the community, including working with families experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Emmeline Irvine, Head of Complex Needs and Homelessness, hosted Ms Owen, who toured the building at Victoria House on Victoria Street, met the SIG Penrose team, and held discussions with staff and service leads. Discussions centred on funding for families experiencing homelessness and future working to support other areas of local need.

Pictured are Vanessa Johnson, Communications Manager SIG, Norah Kitimbo, Synergy Deputy Manager, Emmeline Irvine, Head of Complex Needs and Homelessness, Sarah Owen MP and Maureen Ryan, Synergy Deputy Manager.

Safeguarding the vulnerable and safe spaces for victims of domestic abuse, including Penrose’s specialist women’s outreach project CATE Funded by the Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner, was also discussed.

Ms Owen was also introduced to the Synergy integrated support service, which focuses on prevention, early intervention and integration for those at risk of losing their independence. She was also given an overview of the additional support services, including Bridge House, which supports women and children.

“We are grateful to Ms Owen for her visit and openness to discuss Synergy’s vital work in the community. We hope to work together to highlight the need for better funding for those most vulnerable,” said Emmeline Irvine, Social Interest Group.

Ms Owen said: "It was wonderful to spend time with the dedicated team at SIG Penrose. Hearing about their brilliant work first-hand, it is clear they are vital to hundreds of vulnerable people, families and especially those fleeing domestic abuse.

"SIG Penrose not only helps with housing, but they support a person’s needs as a whole - from their mental health to welfare support and much more. I look forward to continuing working with SIG Penrose for the good of our town and to support people through these challenging times."