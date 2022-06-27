Luton charity supporting people with brain injuries needs support for park walk

Michael and Maxine will be joining the walk

Headway Luton wants people to cheer those taking part in the challenge on July 21.

An Acquired Brain Injury (ABI) can impact a person in many ways – physically, cognitively, emotionally. For many people walking a mile is something we do all the time and take for granted.

However, after a brain injury, travelling a mile can feel as daunting as climbing a mountain.

Some survivors of brain injury may have reduced mobility, many experience chronic fatigue, and others may experience poor balance or changes to their eyesight. People often develop anxiety about being in crowded areas.

Clients, staff, volunteers and friends of Headway Luton will be gathering in Wardown, taking on the challenge of walking/wheeling/running one mile (2 laps) around Wardown Park Lake from 10am near the suspension bridge on the side of the Kiosk.