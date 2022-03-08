Luton Council funds study for step-free access for Leagrave Station

A Luton MP who has been calling for step free access at Leagrave station has thanked Luton Council for its support in committing £20,000 to a feasibility study to be conducted by Network Rail.

This study will assess the costs and viability of installing lifts in the station, which currently has no step-free access for any of its visitors.

Sarah Owen, MP for Luton North, said: “I’m delighted by the show of support our council and Network Rail has given to our efforts to install lifts at Leagrave Station. Our trains in Luton should be accessible to everyone. This is the first step on a long journey to getting the station we deserve.

“Local residents rely on the services to commute to their jobs in central London, travel to Luton Airport, or head north into Bedfordshire.

“It is completely unacceptable that in 2022 many of these services are closed to wheelchair users, people with mobility issues, people with pushchairs, heavy bags… the list goes on.

“By working together with the council, Thameslink, Network Rail and of course train users in Luton, I’m looking forward to delivering an updated Leagrave Station that will be accessible for all the Lutonians who need it.”

The station, built in 1868, received upgrades in 2011 to introduce ticket barriers, but platforms 2 and 3 remain inaccessible for wheelchair users. Members of the community who are elderly, operating prams, or have any type of mobility issues also face difficulties using the station.

The announcement of funding support follows a local campaign by Ms Owen, which she raised it in the House of Commons during UK Disability History Month in December 2021.

Ms Owen, along with Luton Borough Council Chief Executive Robin Porter, has also put in a bid for Leagrave Station to be a priority for funding from the Thameslink and Great Northern Access for All scheme, to enable the full range of works to be completed.