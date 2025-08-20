Khuram Liaquat with the unsung hero award he received from Luton Borough Council in recognition of his continued fundraising for Brain Tumour Research

A Luton dad has been awarded an Unsung Hero accolade for his fundraising work for the Brain Tumour Research charity, after his daughter died from a glioblastoma at the age of 23.

Amani was diagnosed with the condition after collapsing at home after experiencing a seizure on her 22nd birthday.

Amani, who graduated with first class honours in law, undertook various fundraising and campaigning during her treatment, including organising the first Luton Walk of Hope in 2021.

Amani Liaquat graduated with a first class honours degree in law

The fifth edition of this now annual event takes place on September 27 starting at Wardown Park in the town at 1pm.

Registration for the charity walk costs £10 per adult and £5 for children aged between six and 17, with under-fives free.

Speaking after receiving his award Khuram said: “We called Amani our Warrior Princess because she displayed such phenomenal courage throughout her brain tumour battle and was passionate about campaigning and raising awareness about the serious lack of funding for research into brain tumours.

“It gave her purpose and focus, even in her darkest days. She would often say: ‘It might be too late for me, but I want to make a change for others’.

“When our daughter passed away, I was determined, along with my wife Yasmin, that Amani’s legacy of working to improve outcomes for future brain tumour patients would continue, even though our family would no longer benefit.

“Glioblastoma – the most common, aggressive type of primary brain tumour among adults – is particularly hideous with an average survival of just 12 to 18 months.

“I am deeply honoured to have been given the Unsung South Asian Community Hero Award, but I did wonder why my amazing wife Yasmin was not nominated instead of me. But then I remembered she’s not South Asian!”

Khuram and Yasmin are both regular attendees of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Brain Tumours at Westminster, with Khuram speaking about his daughter’s brain tumour experience and the legacy of change she hoped to leave behind.

Khuram’s nomination for the award came from Luton North MP Sarah Owen, who is an officer on the group.

Khuram and Yasmin’s fundraising continues in their daughter’s memory, and donations to the Brain Tumour Research charity, based in Milton Keynes, including by Amani when she was still alive, have now passed £150,000.

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research said: “We send our heartfelt congratulations to Khuram on this well-deserved award for all his work dedicated to Amani’s memory to bring hope for future families affected by this devastating disease.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to the 2025 Luton Walk of Hope, which is more than just a walk - it’s a movement!

“Every step taken helps shine a light on the underfunding of brain tumour research and brings us closer to better outcomes for patients and families affected by this devastating disease.”

Brain tumours continue to kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, although to date yet just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to the disease.

