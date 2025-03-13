Luton GP practice handed warning by Care Quality Commission over failings
Stopsley Village Practice was given a warning after inspectors found a breach of regulation relating to how the surgery was governed.
The report, published this month, was written after a visit to the practice in October last year.
It stated: “The practice now did not have a culture based on openness and honesty in which learning from incidents and significant events were identified as used fully to improve the service.”
The surgery was criticised for not having effective systems to help protect people from harm, like safeguarding and responding to risks to people’s safety.
Despite this, the inspectors found that the practice worked with the Patient Participation Group (PPG) when making changes to the service and staff treated patients as individuals, putting them at the centre of their care.
The report added that staff were positive about the leadership of the practice and there was a shared vision for the service.
A spokesperson for the practice said: “In a recent inspection, the CQC highlighted some areas for improvement in the practice. We are committed to delivering high-quality care for patients and so we are working with the CQC and Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board to address the areas raised.”
While the results of the 2024 GP Patient Survey suggested improvement, patient satisfaction about access and the patient experience at Stopsley Village Practice was slightly below national and local averages.
The report stated: “Feedback from people who used the service was mixed about access to appointments and how the practice adapted to meet their needs.
“People generally felt they were involved as much as they wanted to be in decisions about their care and treatment. People described staff as helpful, patient, understanding, kind, respectful, friendly and polite.”
But the CQC did hear feedback that was critical of some clinicians.
Representatives from the PPG told the inspectors that practice staff were responsive to concerns and queries raised by the PPG and there was good two-way communication with practice staff.
But the CQC added: “Some people who used the service told us the practice had not responded to their feedback or requests to discuss their concerns and possible improvements with the practice manager.”