Luton GP surgery told to improve by Care Quality Commission after inspection

A stethoscope is pictured in a General Practitioners surgery. Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images

A GP practice in Luton has been told to improve its services after a Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection.

Larkside Practice, in Crawley Green Road, was rated as requires improvement after being visited by inspectors between November 2024 and January 2025.

The CQC report, released this month, stated: “This was because the practice did not always provide care in a way that kept people safe and protected from avoidable harm; and because the service was not always led in a way that supported the delivery of high quality care, learning and innovation.”

Inspectors said they found breaches of regulation when it came to safe care and treatment and good governance. The surgery has been asked to create an action plan to address the concerns raised.

Larkside Practice did not respond to Luton Today’s request for comment.

Patients were asked to give feedback on the service and 130 responses were received, “with 108 classified as ‘positive feedback’ and 22 as ‘concerns about the service’”.

The feedback highlighted positive experiences of staff interactions, clinician skill and the quality of care they received.

The report stated: “Staff were frequently described as helpful, polite and professional. Many people felt that clinicians were kind, caring, reassuring and attentive to their concerns; and regarded as skilled and proactive.”

Some people did share negative experiences with staff and their treatment.

The feedback on getting an appointment was mixed with some finding the online booking system easy to use.

But the inspectors said: “...many others struggled to make appointments, including older people, people with hearing impairments and those who were less confident with technology and working individuals.”

The CQC explained that the practice was in the process of reforming its Patient Participation Group (PPG) and that data from their 2024 patient survey “showed the practice was generally in line with local and national averages for experience at last appointment but performed below in respect of access”.