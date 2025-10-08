Luton Hoo closes for refurbishment ahead of ‘exciting new chapter’
The estate said the work marks the start of “an exciting new chapter” in its long history. In a statement on its almost empty website, it said: “Over the coming months, we will be undertaking an extensive programme of refurbishment and renewal to ensure this iconic property continues to enchant guests for generations to come.
"...the magic of Luton Hoo will return. This is not goodbye — it is the beginning of something extraordinary.”
The estate first opened as a hotel in 2007 and was bought by Arora Group in 2021.
The refurbishment will update and restore the Grade I listed mansion and its grounds. Work has already started on transforming the estate’s golf course into a championship-grade course, as it bids to host the Ryder Cup in 2031 or 2035.
There is no current timescale for when it will reopen.