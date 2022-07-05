Luton Lions' epic journey to help victims of Bangladesh flooding

The Luton Lions completing their 37 mile journey

Luton Lions completed an epic 37 miles of running, jogging, walking and crawling from Luton to the heart of British Bangladeshi community in Brick Lane in London.

Dr Monjour Ahmed, speaking for the group said: “Recent flash floods have left over 75% of the Sylhet Division of Bangladesh under water. Families and livelihoods have been decimated in a matter of days...and we wanted to do something to help. The devastation is of epic proportions...so we needed an EPIC challenge to get those donations coming in thick and fast.”

And so far they have raised more than £23,000 towards their £25,000 goal.

A large contingent of members of the Luton Lions are of Bangladeshi origin, so the appeal from the wider Bangladeshi community in Luton to raise money for the humanitarian crisis taking place in Bangladesh was enough for them to set the 37 mile challenge.

Many members have previously run the London Marathon before, some have completed it multiple times, but the challenge of walking 37 miles can even sound daunting to marathon runners.

Dr Ahmed said: “To contemplate walking more than 30 miles is tough, but thinking about what many people in Bangladesh have suffered and continue to suffer as a result of the floods is heartbreaking. Many of us either have family who have seen their lives turned upside down or know people with families who have been adversely affected by this.”

“We decided on Brick Lane as the destination as it is the heart of British Bangladeshis in the UK. With previous fundraising efforts, despite the rise in the cost of living, we have seen that people we always willing to donate what little they may have. If you are able to, please do donate whatever is possible, thank you”, added Shahed Koyes a member of Luton Lions.

All funds raised will be held by Bangladesh Youth League (RCN: 1109719) and will be distributed to local charities on the ground, in and around Sylhet.