Two men, including one from Luton, have been charged as part of a nationwide investigation into courier fraud offending.

Hamza Ali, 27, of Peregrine Road, Luton, and Ahsan Naseer, 29, of Larch Road, London, were each charged with conspiracy to defraud in relation to offences alleged to have taken place in Greater Manchester and Derbyshire between April and June 2022.

The joint investigation by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU), Greater Manchester Police and Derbyshire Constabulary relates to reports of a man purporting to be a police officer investigating fraud offences who convinced victims to handover large sums of cash to ‘couriers’.

The offences involved people impersonating a police officer as fraud officers to extract large sums of money

Both men were remanded and will next appear at St Albans Crown Court on November 14.