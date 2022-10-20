Luton man charged in nationwide courier fraud investigation
Victims were convinced to hand over large sums of cash to ‘couriers’
Two men, including one from Luton, have been charged as part of a nationwide investigation into courier fraud offending.
Hamza Ali, 27, of Peregrine Road, Luton, and Ahsan Naseer, 29, of Larch Road, London, were each charged with conspiracy to defraud in relation to offences alleged to have taken place in Greater Manchester and Derbyshire between April and June 2022.
The joint investigation by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU), Greater Manchester Police and Derbyshire Constabulary relates to reports of a man purporting to be a police officer investigating fraud offences who convinced victims to handover large sums of cash to ‘couriers’.
Both men were remanded and will next appear at St Albans Crown Court on November 14.
For further information on courier fraud, along with guidance and tips on preventing you or a loved one becoming a victim, visit the Action Fraud website.