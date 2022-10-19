Try beatboxing and laughter yoga at the launch of a new NHS mental health and wellbeing programme in Luton

A Luton base of the Bedfordshire and Luton Mental Health Recovery College will be officially opened at Luton Central Library on Friday, October 22.

The recovery college is offering a free programme of courses and workshops, open to anyone over 18 living or working in Luton, designed to promote mental health wellbeing and recovery.

Taster sessions at the launch event will also include poetry and art therapy.

Kirstin and Dianne from the NHS Recovery College team.

The timetable is designed to be as flexible, diverse and innovative as possible, with a combined programme of digital and in-person sessions.

Classes are delivered by a range of community partners and face-to-face sessions are available at Luton Central Library and venues in Stopsley and Lea Grave.

“We are tremendously excited to be launching a dedicated Luton service as part of the county-wide recovery college programme,” said recovery college Partnership Senior Lead Kirstin Dear.

Advertisement

“Our programme is fun, diverse, built on a partnership approach and open to anyone who would like to improve their wellbeing or support as part of their mental health recovery journey.”

She added: “This is about offering courses from the community, for the community.”

The launch event will run from 10am-4pm at Luton Central Library, St George’s Square, on Friday, October 22.

Visitors are welcome to drop in, or email [email protected] in advance to book a space.

Advertisement