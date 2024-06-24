Luton marks DisABILITY Celebration Month with events from inclusive jobs faire to Sunflower parkrun

A colourful image of Luton DisABILITY Celebration Month captured at one of last year's events

Disability Pride Month is fast approaching and Luton has decided to mark it as DisABILITY Celebration Month with numerous special events and activities.

These kick off with an Inclusive Jobs Fair at Barnfield College on Tuesday, July 2, from 10am to 2pm and culminate with the Sunflower parkrun at 9am on Saturday, July 27.

In between there are all sorts of interesting functions such as the Concert in the Community Garden on Wednesday, July 17, from 1.45pm and Stopsley Tent Project singing on Thursday, July 25 from 10.30am.

There are also two awareness events – one for adults in The Mall on Wednesday, July 3, and a second for Older People, also in The Mall, on Tuesday, July 9.

Happy visitors at last year's DisABILITY Celebration Month, organised by Luton's Disability Network Group.

In addition the St Thomas’ Parish Nurse &Total Wellbeing event will be held at the church on Saturday, July 20.

The town’s Disability Network Group has created and organised the activities to highlight and celebrate diversity in the community while building greater understanding and inclusion.

It also want to challenge the systemic ‘ableism’ in society that prevents equality for everyone.

The Council’s social inclusion manager Lauren Cox said: “Last year’s DisABILITY Celebration Month was a great success and the Group hope to build on this each year.

Last year's infographic produced by Mandy Johnson from Sketchnotes UK to summarise DisABILITY celebration Month activities

"They’ve led on it for the second year running and are a collection of residents, parent/carers and community partners working together towards Luton being a disability-friendly town.”

The Group is open to anyone who has a disability or a passion for inclusion and social justice. Email Lauren at [email protected] to find out more and join.

The blanket term ‘disability’ can include sensory, invisible and undiagnosed disabilities as well as mental illnesses, neurodiversity and physical disability, in addition to ableism which emphasises discrimination in favour of non-disabled people.

Mandy Johnson from Sketchnotes UK has produced a great infographic to summarise the DisABILITY Celebration Month events.

A special logo has been designed by talented student Kabba 'Junior' Kamara from Woodlands Secondary School. It will be associated with any work focusing on Luton’s efforts to be recognised as a disability-friendly town.