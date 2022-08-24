Luton Mosque opened its doors for wellbeing event to reach communities at risk of dementia

A Luton Mosque opened its doors to a new wellbeing event designed to reach communities most at risk of dementia.

Alzheimer’s Society, together with Active Luton and Total Wellbeing Services, invited people from South Asian communities – who are more likely to develop dementia than the general UK population – to an event in Bury Park Mosque on Tuesday.

The aim of the event was to help people understand more about dementia and caring for a loved one with the condition as well as more general health and wellbeing advice, to help reduce risks of developing dementia, which more than 2,000 of people are estimated to be living with across Luton.

The project hopes to reach communities badly affected by dementia

Louise Buckingham, Alzheimer’s Society Dementia Support Worker in Luton, said: “People from South Asian communities are at a higher risk of other illnesses like heart disease, stroke and diabetes, which all increase the risk of dementia.

“Stigma and taboo seem to be the biggest barriers in people seeking a diagnosis, delaying access to professional support and care that can help to avoid reaching crisis.

“Alzheimer’s Society provides help and hope. We will not rest until people with dementia and their carers live more fulfilled and less fearful lives, free from stigma and inequality.”

Hannah Oldfield, Marketing Manager for Active Luton, said: “As a Community Wellbeing Trust, our mission is to make a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of our community, inspiring, motivating and offering opportunities for everyone to learn and take action to improve life chances - and not just with physical activity.

“Total Wellbeing Luton will strive to improve the lives of Luton’s residents regardless of their age, ability, way of life, health status or culture and provide affordable, accessible and inclusive opportunities to get active and improve health and wellbeing.

“Whether it’s through playing sport, going to a leisure centre, taking part in physical activity or through education and training opportunities we are here to support everyone.”