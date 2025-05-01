Luton MP wants your views on post service after reports of Royal Mail delays

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MP Rachel Hopkins is asking for your thoughts on the postal service in Luton South and South Bedfordshire as part of a survey into Royal Mail delays.

She wants to hear from residents about the quality and reliability of Royal Mail in their area.

This comes after one Wigmore woman waited 11 days for the delivery of a first-class letter – which she had posted to herself to see just how long it would take to arrive.

But a Royal Mail spokesperson insisted “the vast majority of local residents are currently receiving deliveries daily”.

A Royal Mail employee empties a post box. Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images

On Monday (April 28), Rachel Hopkins MP published a postal service survey to hear directly from residents about the quality and reliability of their postal service.

The survey asks people how satisfied they are with the postal delivery service in their area, how often they have had disruptions, and how regularly they get deliveries.

Under the Royal Mail’s Universal Service Obligation, it is legally required to deliver letters to every address in the UK, six days a week, at a uniform price, and parcels five days a week.

But not everyone in the town has had this experience. We asked our readers to tell us how they feel about the service in their area.

Bex Starr explained how she has dealt with missing vital information after not getting her post on time.

She said: “I was threatened with eviction as I never received extremely important letters from the council. It can sometimes go a couple of weeks with no post.

“I get neighbours’ letters put through my door (I will always put them through the correct door). Had Royal Mail deliver a parcel at gone 9pm one night that was expected the previous day.”

Christine Woodall, who lives in LU4, said: “A disgrace…every two weeks now…what is happening??”

Pauline Trowsdale added: “I work for a bank and it is shocking, really bad. We used to get deliveries every day, now we’re lucky if it’s once a week. So when we are waiting on items for customers and we don’t receive them, well, you know who is in the firing line. Apart from that, the postman himself is a lovely guy.

“It’s not the postmen or ladies, it's [Royal Mail] in general. When we asked the postman, he told us there are not enough staff to cope.”

Despite complaints, many of those who responded praised their local posties and commended their “excellent service”.

Simon Marks said: “LU3 it's great... On time, regular, and the posties are lovely people. Really impressed.”

Lippy Liz Hughes-Francis explained: “Lovely postman, very friendly but I only seem to get post a few times a week.”

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “The vast majority of local residents are currently receiving deliveries daily, with a small minority receiving them every other day. A fall in sickness absence and the recruitment of new colleagues mean there have been no significant disruptions in the last three weeks.

“We are in touch with Ms Hopkins to arrange a meeting to address her concerns.”

In December, the Royal Mail was fined £10.5 million by the regulator Ofcom for failing to meet its delivery targets.

Rachel Hopkins MP said: “Luton South and South Bedfordshire deserve a reliable postal service that meets the needs of our community.

We all know that our postal workers go above and beyond, but widespread concern at postal delivery delays suggests the service is understaffed and not effectively resourced.

“I want to hear from local people about how they have been affected by delays, so I can call for a service that we all can be proud of.”

