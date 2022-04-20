Luton MP: 'While people in Luton were making incredible sacrifices to abide by the covid laws, Boris Johnson MP was breaking them'

The Prime Minister was last week fined for the incident, with several further fines widely expected for more gatherings, declared illegal during lockdowns.

In today’s Prime Minister’s Questions, Rachel Hopkins MP for Luton South, called for the Prime Minister to resign stating that the “Prime Minister has broken the law and repeatedly shown contempt for the British public”.

Ms Hopkins continued by saying that: “Conservative MPs opposite seem content to decry the principles of honesty and integrity as they unashamedly defend him. The public want him gone. We want him gone. When will he do the right thing and resign?”

The Prime Minister responded by saying he knows “why they want [him] gone, because this Government is going to get on and we are going to get on and show why this Conservative Government is going to deliver for the British people.”

On April 12, 2022, the Prime Minister and Chancellor, Rishi Sunak MP, were fined by the Metropolitan Police for breaching Covid laws in Downing Street. Boris Johnson MP became the first serving Prime Minister to be sanctioned for breaking the law.

In response to a request by Labour Party Leader, Keir Starmer MP, the Speaker of the House of Commons confirmed that a debate will be held on Thursday (April 21) regarding whether the Prime Minister should be investigated by the House of Commons Privileges Committee for allegedly misleading MPs about Partygate.

Ms Hopkins, after Prime Minister’s Questions, said: “If you have the privilege to lead our country, you are accountable to the highest standards of integrity and honesty.

Rachel Hopkins MP for Luton South