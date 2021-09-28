Luton Nasheed artist on mission to help communities and tackle knife crime

Hamzah Khan. Photo: Hamzah Khan.

A talented Luton musician with thousands of online followers is on a mission to support charitable causes and work with communities to tackle knife crime.

Nasheed artist Hamzah Khan, 23, first began reciting Nasheeds (faith-inspired poems and songs) when he was just six and is determined to give back to the communities who have helped to shape his career.

Having grown up in the town, he is also looking to work with local schools to help educate youngsters about the dangers of knives.

Talking about his objectives, Hamzah said: “I have been out to deployments in Rohingya, Gaza and Pakistan, alongside doing charity work for local communities and food banks for the people struggling in the local areas alongside the homeless.

"The issue of knife crime is also something I am looking to tackle with the use of my social media platforms. I want to make sure the youth of Luton do not fall into traps that they shouldn't be in."

Looking back on his career, Hamzah said his family were very encouraging and actively helped him to pursue a career in the arts.

He added: “I went from reciting in mosques and small gatherings in Luton to performing internationally.”

Hamzah graduated from the University of Bedfordshire with a degree in Business Information Systems, and it was during his time as a student that his Nasheeds gained popularity, with a growing fan base of all ages.

He then went on to embark on his first international tour of Pakistan in January 2020, managing this adventure just before the pandemic hit.

Hoping to inspire other Luton artists, Hamzah said: “With the help of family and fans I have gone on to release many more singles and YouTube releases which have acquired millions of views.

“Fans are always very excited and are always asking for new singles and albums. The growing audience and wonderful response from ordinary members of the public has just made me love what I am doing even more and has allowed me to work harder."

Hamzah is also well-known within the cricketing community in Bedfordshire, having represented his county Bedfordshire County Cricket and Lutonians Cricket Club.

Now that Covid-19 restrictions have eased, Hamzah hopes to continue with his charity work and anti-knife crime campaign.

He is also releasing a clothing line under the name of Hamzah Khan London, selling premium quality Asian couture.

To find out more visit: https://www.instagram.com/hamzahkhanofficial/?hl=enTo listen to Hamzah's Nasheeds, visit: https://www.youtube.com/c/HamzahKhanOfficial> The Luton News and Dunstable Gazette launched our anti-knife crime initiative Bin Your Blade in June following the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Humza Hussain in Luton which shocked the community.

By publicising the awful consequences of carrying a knife we want to make a difference and encourage those who may be vulnerable to resist exploitation and to avoid making dangerous choices.