Luton pastor walks 100 miles to raise funds for the Level Trust

A kind-hearted Luton pastor has been praised for his fundraising efforts for Level Trust.

Steve Moody, of Stopsley Baptist Church, recently walked 100 miles over six days to raise funds for the charity, which supports children and their families in the town.

Steve was delighted to raise an impressive £1,387 for the cause, beating his original target of £1,000.

Pastor Steve Moody.

Jane Malcolm, chief executive of Level Trust, said: “With families continuing to experience hardship and financial uncertainty, we are so blessed to have people like him supporting our work.

“Steve has been a long-term supporter of the charity and we are appreciative that he continues to think of us.

“His charity walk was a demonstration of how deeply he cares about the community.”

Steve took a sabbatical week to walk the South Downs Way, carrying his tent along the way.

The South Downs Way is a long-distance footpath that starts in Winchester, in Hampshire, and ends at Eastbourne, in East Sussex.

“I was so pleased to be able to raise funds for a wonderful charity,” said Steve. “Given the difficulties families in our town are enduring, I hope people can continue to show their support for Level Trust.

“It seems appropriate that a charity that began by providing shoes for young people in Luton was highlighted by someone walking.”