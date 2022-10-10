Luton Peace Garden’s royal tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with a special tree

A community-led initiative to honour the memory of Luton lives lost during the Covid-19 pandemic will receive a special tree in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

Working with Luton Council, The Luton Peace Garden Initiative has dedicated spaces in Luton parks where trees have been planted in memory of those who passed away from COVID-19 as a way to help families through the bereavement process.

The initiative has been selected to receive a special ‘Tree of Trees’ in the name of the late Monarch as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) UK-wide tree planting initiative with 350 trees gifted to community groups and organisations across the country to celebrate their work and inspire the next generation of tree planters.

A tree will be planted in memory of Queen Elizabeth

The tree, which will be in an aluminium pot with Queen Elizabeth II’s symbol on it, will be planted at a location to be determined by the Peace Garden team and the council at a future date.

Peace Garden Project Co-ordinator Sujel Miah said: "This recognition is a testimony to the compassion and resilience of our community. Our communities came together in our shared sense of grief and hope for the future to establish the Peace Garden, a project of solidarity, remembering loved ones we tragically lost during the Covid pandemic.

"We hope every tree planted continues to symbolise the legacy of those who passed, strengthens our community spirit and brings hope to generations to come.”

Councillor Hazel Simmons MBE, Leader of Luton Council, added: “The peace garden project is a simply wonderful and thoughtful community-led concept to remember those we have tragically lost to Covid-19. The fact that it has now been recognised nationally shows what a fantastic job our local communities have done to make it happen.

“It is also very fitting that there will be a permanent tree to remember our late Monarch as the way our communities came together recently to mourn her passing shows how much she meant to so many in our town.