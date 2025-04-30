Luton Power Court: Everything you need to know about Luton Town FC's new home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luton Town Football Club is set to break ground on its 25,000-capacity Power Court stadium this summer.

Here’s everything you need to know about the project.

Why is a new stadium needed?

The current Kenilworth Road stadium, which has been the Hatters’ home for 119, no longer meets the club’s ambition of competing at – and staying in – the higher divisions of English football. The stadium is packed among rows of Bury Park, making it difficult to grow, and only seats 12,000 footy fans.

An artist's impression of the Power Court development. Picture: Luton Town FC | Erik Behrens

What else will be included?

Power Court will not only be a new home for the team, but represents a significant investment in Luton’s future. It’s hoped the project will act as a catalyst for town-wide regeneration, with plans for new homes, a hotel, music venue and other infrastructure to revitalise the town.

Will it create new jobs?

The construction and regeneration phase of the stadium is expected to create at least 1,000 jobs – with more jobs created as work on the wider site starts. It’ll also generate additional ‘indirect’ employment – jobs that provide the goods and services the workers will need. Once it’s complete, it’s expected that more than 1,000 permanent jobs will have been created.

The club said: “The nature of our partnership means Luton Town FC retains control of the project, giving us greater scope to sub-contract and work with businesses in the community where appropriate. We have worked closely with the local authority and other partners to ensure this maximises greater benefits to the community, this has been front and centre at every stage.”

Who is paying for it?

The project has been financed by selling the land at Newlands Park at a profit for “appropriate approved development”, alongside extra income generated by football trading, including Luton Town FC’s one-season spell of competing in the Premier League. The club says it’s spent time fine-tuning the project, finessing the design to ensure any unnecessary costs have been cut.

Its plan is that the stadium at Power Court should eventually be debt-free to the club with the income from the development of the wider site once everything is built.

The club said: “LTFC is committed to managing this project in our own way to ensure we don’t get into a position that has damaged other clubs with debts related to new ground builds in the wrong location. We are not afraid of taking a more challenging option and being bolder in our approach in collaborating in partnership to share risk, to ensure we get to a position where the club owns a stadium unencumbered with debt, and that the design of the stadium remains truly uncompromised.”

When will work start?

Work is due to start this summer – with the announcement of the partnership with Limak Construction representing the first phase of the build.

And when will it be finished?

It should be ready for its first full season in 2028/9

Why was Power Court chosen?

Luton Town ran a wide feasibility assessment which looked at more than 30 potential sites. It decided Power Court was the best option to support the fans, the town and its people – right at the heart of the town centre.

The club explained: “We always knew construction would be complex with certain constraints; however, Power Court remained the best option for our new stadium. Improved infrastructure and urban renewal will breathe new life into Power Court and its surroundings, making Luton a better place to live, work and visit.

“Our new stadium is going to be our home for generations to come and we’re committed to it being the best it can be, in the best location.”

What does it mean for club supporters?

The Hatters say they will work closely with local authorities and Limak International to make sure the stadium reflects “the spirit and needs of the community”.

That includes dozens of characteristics unique to Kenilworth Road that will shape the design of Power Court – from how close the seats are to the pitch and to ofst tunnel, to the approach to the stadium.

But there will also be improvements. The acoustics will be better, right around the ground, and it will have improved accessibility.

The club added: “As fans have been involved from the very start, they can expect to stay involved as the project progresses with regular updates on the LTFC website and social channels. LTFC is committed to protecting our identity and heritage. While we haven’t decided how the stadium will be named, fans will have a say through consultation. The Supporters’ Trust and Hatters Heritage will be intrinsic in their help to the naming of stands.”

What about the environmental impact?

Limak International’s global expertise in building sustainable and complex construction projects was part of the club’s considerations during the procurement phase.

It’s aiming for a very high BREEAM rating – the system for assessing the environmental performance of buildings. This will make Power Court one of the most environmentally friendly stadium builds in the country, perhaps Europe. LTFC says ecological sustainability is central to its ethos.

Why was Limak Construction chosen as the construction partner – and how was it picked?

The club had multiple bidders for the project – but after a tender process described as “robust” it ultimately decided to go with Limak International – which has a 50-year history of delivering complex projects.

LTFC says the company’s technical and engineering expertise on construction methods showed they were the best to avoid any delays, remain consistent with design and – importantly – within budget.

But along with that, the company was eager to engage with local sub-contractors to support local employment and the Luton community, and was committed to sustainability.

The procurement process was overseen by specialists Atkins Realis and involved high-quality applications from both UK and international construction and engineering businesses.

In the end, Limak International’s global perspective, alongside a focus on local delivery, resulted in their appointment as LTFC’s partner.

The club said: “Limak International’s track record and world-class expertise and credibility meant they are the best partner to deliver our fans a world-class new stadium.”

What is LTFC’s role during construction?

The club has agreed a Pre-Construction Services Agreement (PSCA) with Limak International. This is a pre-contract period leading to a full construction management partnership which means both the club and Limak International share project responsibility.

This means LTFC can be as hands-on as possible, with Limak International acting as a service provider to ensure the project meets the highest standards on employment, environmental and community engagement practices. It also gives LTFC control over completion and design, allowing for more local sub-contractors to be selected.

LTFC will oversee the construction of the new stadium, working closely with Limak International’s management and technical expertise to deliver a world-class, state-of-the-art venue for Luton.

What do you think about the plans? Let us know your thoughts by logging in to our Your World portal, or leave a comment below.