Luton runner tackled London Marathon to raise money for brain tumour charity

Michelle Daglish and her husband Paul (top right) - Michelle raised money for The Brain Tumour Charity

A Luton runner tackled the London Marathon at the weekend to raise money for a brain tumour charity.

Michelle Daglish from Sundon Park took on the marathon in memory of Reece Nelson, who was diagnosed with an aggressive medulloblastoma and died aged eight.

Michelle, who ran in the 2015 London Marathon, said she was ‘nervous’ and ‘emotional’ in the days before.

She said: “Getting to the blue start at Blackheath brought the memories back and the excitement took over! It was a perfect day weather-wise thank goodness after the rain and hail in the days leading up to the marathon, so that helped.

“I finished in five hours and 47 minutes - 10 minutes quicker than my last one which I was surprised by, but it was never about the time, it was for Reece and The Brain Tumour Charity.

“I said I wouldn’t do it again after last time and here I am doing it again so never say never! A few aches and pains today but nothing compared to what Reece endured which kept in my mind when it got tough on the way round.”

Michelle said she received support from the Brain Tumour Charity at designated cheer points. She added: “I also had a great cheer squad of my own made up of my husband Paul who has been so supportive throughout, my parents, lots of friends, Steve and Debbie (Reece’s parents), Charlie (Reece’s brother) and Catherine and Trevor (Reece’s grandparents). They cheered and moved around the course at mile seven, 16, 23, 24, and then at the end which was incredible and I’m so thankful for.”

She also smashed her fundraising target of £3,000.