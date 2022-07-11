Luton scammer caught in the act by police as he tried to con pensioner is put behind bars

Eagle eyed bobbies caught a scam artist in the act as he tried to trick a Luton pensioner.

Sean Fury has been jailed for more than two-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to posing as the neighbour of an elderly man and charging him for gardening work, at Luton Crown Court last week.

Fury, 40, of St Thomas Road, Luton, used an alias and told the victim he had moved into a house with a connecting garden and wanted to trim some trees to raise his rear fence.

Sean Fury

Fury told the victim, who lived in Barton Road, that he had received a quote of £400 and asked if he would pay half, to which he agreed. He then returned the next day to collect £200.

Officers in the area at the time spotted Fury - who had used the name ‘Tim’ - acting suspiciously as he left the man’s home, and knocked on the victim’s door to check everything was okay.

They were able to establish that Fury used a fake name and did not live in the location he had suggested. He was arrested a short time later.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler, said: “Fury was captured due to the excellent response from the officers who saw Fury leave the scene. This, with the victim’s account, left Fury with no option but to plead guilty.

“I really hope that this sentence will give Fury an opportunity to reflect on his actions and get the support needed to help him turn his life around. We will continue to work hard to bring offenders who target vulnerable people’s homes to justice.”