Nine-year-old Isla-Beaux’s drawing of a unicorn was on show at shopping centres around the country last week thanks to Rays of Sunshine Children’s Charity and Tom Curtis, the creator of Instagram account, Things I Have Drawn.

Rays of Sunshine works to brighten the lives of seriously ill children and their families across the UK by granting magical wishes and providing ongoing support in hospital and hospices and within the community.

Isla-Beaux is one of five wish children who created artwork which will come to life on interactive billboards in cities across the UK including on Westfield London’s Eat Street screen. Passers-by at the shopping centre will be encouraged to stop and look at the artwork by standing on large vinyl footprints which will trigger an interactive experience, with the children’s voices coming from the poster asking them to pay attention to the screen. The images then turn into real life renders of the things the children have drawn, each execution revealing the dream of the featured young artist.

Isla-Beaux's poster appeared in shopping centres around the country

A QR code then takes people to the Rays of Sunshine website where a donation can be made.

Isla-Beaux’s drawing has been brought to life by Tom Curtis, who said: “The majority of pictures I post on Things I Have Drawn are of mammals, birds and fish, normally with big smiley mouths, just as the kids draw them. But sometimes it’s really lovely to show a few other things out of the imaginations of children, which is why I was keen to include Isla-Beaux’s beautiful unicorn. Most important to this project are the children themselves and finding interesting and fun ways to represent their hopes and wishes.”

Isla-Beaux’s mum Katie said: “Isla-Beaux is absolutely blown away and thinks it’s fantastic that her artwork will be displayed and brought to life. We’re so grateful to Rays of Sunshine and Things I Have Drawn for this opportunity!’

All the images created for the charity will also be appearing on the Instagram account Things I Have Drawn.