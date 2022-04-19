Luton special constable and business manager at The Mall receives the Platinum Jubilee Medal

Tracey Bateman received the award for her 14 years serving as a special in the Bedfordshire police force, through volunteering programmes at The Mall.

Tracey came across The Mall’s Shopwatch Scheme in January 2008 as a Debenhams employee, a programme that was designed to encourage retailers at The Mall to volunteer their time to the police force. This was a part of the Employee Supported Policing Scheme (which The Mall itself is one of the founding members), a nationwide scheme owned by the Home Office, whereby employers are encouraged to provide workers with one day off a month to serve in their local community.

After a rigorous screening process of interviews, and medical and fitness tests, Tracey was one of only two employees who successfully met all requirements. She is part of the Town Centre Community Team and is also an accredited Operational Football Officer.

Tracey Bateman with her award

Tracey said: “The thing that I’ve liked most (about volunteering) is the community engagement. I’ve met so many people that I still see regularly.

“There have been some circumstances where we have had people that we had to watch due to potential risk, and we have gained such positive engagement with them that they haven’t ended up going along that path in the end. I am proud to have received this medal, I think it’s really nice to be recognised sometimes!”

On top of her volunteering as a special, Tracey is also involved with co-ordinating volunteers from The Mall’s centre staff for their chosen charities of the year, Luton Foodbank and Level Trust, and dedicates many hours of volunteering herself for both charities.

Roy Greening, Centre Manager at The Mall Luton, said: “Everybody here at The Mall is so proud and pleased for Tracey. She is a testament to the volunteer programme which we are so proud of, and her passion and dedication to Luton’s local community is truly inspirational.”